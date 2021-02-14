Today only, Apple Watch owners can complete a new Apple Watch activity challenge in celebration of Heart Month, which is aimed at promoting cardiovascular health.

The challenge, which is listed in the Fitness app on the iPhone, tasks users with earning 60 minutes on their Exercise ring.

Show your heart some love. Get this award by earning 60 minutes on your Exercise ring this Valentine's Day, February 14.

Completing the challenge will award users with a unique badge viewable in both the Summary tab of the Fitness app on ‌iPhone‌ and the Awards section of the Activity app on Apple Watch.



Activity Challenges are often tied to special occasions or holidays throughout the year, including Earth Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, and New Year's. Earlier in February, Apple kicked off a Unity challenge in celebration of black history, tasking users to close their Move rings seven times in a row during the month.

This article, "Apple's Heart Month Activity Challenge Requires 60 Minutes of Exercise on Valentine's Day" first appeared on MacRumors.com



