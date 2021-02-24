Apple will host a new Apple Watch Activity Challenge in celebration of International Women's Day in March, according to 9to5Mac.



International Women's Day is celebrated every year on March 8 around the world as a focal point for women's rights.



The Activity Challenge will appear as an alert for Apple Watch users in the days leading up to the event. To win the International Women's Day award, Apple Watch users will need to complete a workout of any kind with a length of at least 20 minutes.



Apple Watch users who earn the award will also unlock a series of five animated stickers for Messages and FaceTime. Apple has offered similar Activity awards for International Women's Day in recent years, with the same 20-minute workout challenge.



Earlier this month, Apple hosted Activity Challenges for Heart Month and Black History Month, and there will be more challenges for special occasions throughout the year.



In previous years, Apple has celebrated International Women's Day with "She Creates" workshops at Apple retail stores and usually highlights apps, TV shows, and podcasts made by women.



Tags: Activity Challenge, Activity



This article, "Apple Watch to Host Activity Challenge for International Women's Day 2021" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums