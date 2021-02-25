Apple today announced that it will be celebrating Women's History Month and International Women's Day with featured content that promotes female creators across the App Store and other Apple services throughout March and beyond.

"For Women's History Month and International Women's Day, Apple is further amplifying female voices that drive culture and change by bringing to the forefront untold stories, exclusive content, and curated collections across all of its services," said Apple. "Available beginning in March, these offerings celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of all women who accelerate the conversation around gender equality."



Starting on International Women's Day, for example, Apple Fitness+ subscribers will have access to a collection of 24 workouts featuring full playlists made up entirely of artists who are women, across High Intensity Interval Training, Rowing, Strength, Core, Treadmill, Cycling, Dance, Yoga, and Mindful Cooldown workout types.



Featured content will also be available in the Apple TV app, Apple Books, Apple Podcasts, Apple News, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and more.



Apple will also be hosting virtual Today at Apple sessions led by female creators, and on March 8, Apple Watch users can participate in the International Women's Day Activity Challenge and earn a limited-edition award by recording any workout of 20 minutes or more.



More details can be found on the Apple Newsroom.

This article, "Apple Celebrating Women's History Month With Featured Apps, Podcasts, and More" first appeared on MacRumors.com