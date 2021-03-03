Apple Orders Korean Language Series 'Dr. Brain' Starring Parasite's Lee Sun Kyun

Apple today announced that it has signed a series order for "Dr. Brain," a Korean-language show based on the popular Korean webtoon of the same name.

"Dr. Brain" will be written and directed by filmmaker Kim Jee-Woon, and it will star Lee Sun-Kyun, best known for "Parasite." The series is in production in South Korea and is expected to debut later this year.



The show tells the story of a brain scientist who works to find new technologies to access memory, tools that he uses when his family is in a mysterious accident.



"Dr. Brain" is one of several Apple Original international dramas coming to Apple TV+. Apple is also working on "Pachinko," "Masters of the Air," "Slow Horses," "Shantaram," "Echo 3," "Acapulco," and other shows.

