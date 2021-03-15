We've partnered with Anker again this week, and in the new sale you have a chance to save up to 25 percent on Anker's wall chargers, portable chargers, wireless chargers, and Lightning cables. All sales require a discount code, which will expire on March 21.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Notable markdowns include Anker's PowerCore Slim 10,000 mAh portable battery for $23.99, as well as a 2-pack of the company's PowerWave Stand wireless charger for $29.99. There are a handful of wall chargers on sale as well, with support for USB-C fast charging.

*Cables and Wall Chargers*



· Powerline II 3-in-1 Cable - $14.99 with code MRAK8436, down from $17.99· PowerPort Atom III USB-C - $19.99 with code MRAK2614, down from $23.99· PowerStrip Cube (3x AC, 1x USB-C, 2x USB-A) - $29.99 with code MRAK9134, down from $39.99· PowerPort III 2-Port Travel Plug (US/UK/EU support) - $39.99 with code MAAK2629, down from $52.99*Portable Chargers*



· PowerCore Slim 10,000 mAh - $23.99 with code MRAK1244, down from $29.99· PowerCore Essential 20,000 mAh - $39.99 with code MRAK1287, down from $49.99· PowerHouse 27,000 mAh + 100W AC Outlet - $119.99 with code MRAK1710, down from $159.99*Wireless Chagers*



· PowerWave Sense for iPhone and Apple Watch - $26.99 with code MRAK2595, down from $30.99· PowerWave Stand 2-pack - $29.99 with code MRAK2524, down from $37.99



Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

This article, "Exclusive Deals: Save Up to 25% on Anker's Portable Chargers, USB-C Accessories, and Lightning Cables" first appeared on MacRumors.com



