Will Smith withdraws 'Emancipation' filming from Georgia over voting law

Apple TV+ movie "Emancipation" will no longer be filmed in Georgia as producer and star Will Smith plus director Antoine Fuqua protest against the state's new and more restrictive voting law.

"Emancipation" director Antoine Fuqua (left) and star/producer Will Smith (right)

Apple CEO Tim Cook has previously spoken out against Georgia's new law limiting access to voting, and now an Apple TV+ production is withdrawing from the state. "Emancipation," which Apple reportedly bought for $100 million, is now looking for an alternative state to film in.



