Everything Apple Announced at Today's 'Spring Loaded' Event in Just 6 Minutes

Apple today held its first event of 2021, and it was one of the most exciting events that we've seen in some time. Apple announced a whole slew of new products, including an M1 iMac, an ‌M1‌ iPad Pro, a refreshed 4K Apple TV, and the long-awaited AirTags.

It took Apple an hour to introduce all of the new devices during its virtual "Spring Loaded" event, but we've recapped all of the announcements in just six minutes for our readers who want a quick but thorough overview of what's new. We've also included all of our event coverage below for those who may have missed something.*iPad Pro*

· Apple Introduces Next-Generation iPad Pro With M1 Chip, Thunderbolt, 5G, XDR Display, and More· Apple Now Offers iPad Pro Magic Keyboard in New White Color· M1 iPad Pro Offers 8GB or 16GB RAM Options for First Time, Based on Storage Capacity· Maxed Out M1 12.9-Inch iPad Pro With 5G, 16GB RAM, and 2TB Storage Costs $2,400· M1 iPad Pro Selfie Camera Can Automatically Pan and Zoom to Keep You in Frame During Video Calls· Carriers Offering Discounts Up to $200 to Subsidize Higher Cost of 5G iPad Pro Models

*AirTag*

· Apple Announces AirTag Tracking Devices Starting At $29 Each· Apple's AirTag Accessories Include Polyurethane Loop, Leather Loop, and Leather Key Ring· AirTags Feature IP67 Water Resistance, User Replaceable Battery That Lasts a Year· AirTag Includes U1 Chip for 'Precision Finding' Feature· Belkin, Moment, Nomad and More Debut AirTag Accessories

*iMac*

· Apple Announces Redesigned iMac With M1 Chip and Seven Color Options· Apple's $1,299 M1 iMac Available in Blue, Green, Pink and Silver, With Yellow, Orange and Purple Limited to $1,499 Versions· New M1 iMac Accessories Include Magic Keyboard With Touch ID and Colorful Magic Mouse/Magic Trackpad· Apple's Bright New iMacs Come With Color-Matched Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, Power Cord and USB-C Cable· Apple Continuing to Sell 21.5 and 27-inch Intel iMac Models Alongside New 24-Inch M1 iMac· Magic Keyboard With Touch ID Compatible With All M1 Macs, But Only Sold With iMac For Now

*iPhone*

· Apple Launching iPhone 12 and 12 Mini in New Purple Color on April 30· Apple Rolls Out New Spring Accessories Including Colorful iPhone Cases, Apple Watch Bands, and AirTags Holders

*Apple TV*

· Apple Announces New Apple TV 4K with A12 Bionic Chip and Upgraded Siri Remote· New Apple TV Ships With Redesigned Siri Remote, Also Sold Separately for $59· New Apple TV 4K Supports WiFi 6, Thread and HDMI 2.1· Apple to Sell Apple TV HD Bundled With New Siri Remote for $149· AppleCare+ for Apple TV Now Available for the First Time· Apple TV's New iPhone-Based Color Balance Feature Coming to 2015 and Newer Models· New Siri Remote Doesn't Have U1 Chip and Won't Work With Find My

*Podcasts*

· Apple Announces Apple Podcasts Subscriptions· Apple Will Keep 15 to 30% Cut of Podcast Subscriptions

*iOS 14.5*

· Apple Says iOS 14.5 Will Be Released 'Next Week'· Apple Seeds RC Versions iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 to Developers· Apps Must Adhere to App Tracking Transparency Rules and Be Built With iOS 14 SDK Starting April 26

*Other Announcements*

· Apple Announces Apple Card Family for Sharing Apple Card With Spouses and More· Apple Shares New Trailer for Second Season of 'Ted Lasso' Coming July 23· HomePod Mini Launching in Additional Countries in June· Apple Now Offers $100 10Gb Ethernet Add-On for Mac Mini

Make sure to stay tuned to MacRumors this week, as we'll have in-depth coverage of all of Apple's announcements as new tidbits and features are discovered. We'll also have hands-on content and reviews in the weeks to come.

