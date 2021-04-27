Apple Celebrating International Dance Day With New Fitness Challenge

The Fitness app on the iPhone is offering up a new dance-focused Activity Challenge, which is set to kick off on Thursday, April 29, aka International Dance Day.

Apple Watch owners can complete the International Dance Day Challenge by completing a dance workout of 20 minutes or more in the Workout app.



Apple Fitness+ has a dance workout category with trainers LaShawn, Jhon, and Ben, offering 20 to 30 minute routines set to hip hop, R&B, throwback hits, and more.



Move, shake, and sweat to upbeat music with calorie-burning cardio dance like hip-hop and Latin. In some Fitness+ Dance workouts, the dance steps change to create a fun experience with each new song. Other workouts lead up to a full routine and an exciting choreographed finish that makes you feel like a pro! All levels.



The Apple Fitness+ dance routines can be accessed alongside other Fitness+ content with a $9.99 per month subscription ($79.99 per year), but the Activity Challenge can be completed with any dance workout as long as the dance category is selected in the Workout app on Apple Watch.



Those who complete the challenge will receive the International Dance Day Challenge award, which will be saved to the Awards section of the Fitness app. The award will come with animated stickers that can be used in the Messages and FaceTime apps.

Apple offers up different Activity Challenges throughout the year, celebrating events like Earth Day, Veterans Day, Valentine's Day, Heart month, and more with workout goals for Apple Watch owners.

