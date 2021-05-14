Longtime Apple Designer Christopher Stringer's Latest Project Is a High-Fidelity Speaker With AirPlay 2

Christopher Stringer, a key member of Jony Ive's design team who spent 21 years at Apple before departing in 2017, is resurfacing today with his new venture Syng, which seeks to make an impact in the high-end audio market.

Stringer, who contributed to many of the most iconic product designs in Apple's history, announced his plans roughly a year ago, and Syng is today introducing its flagship product, the Cell Alpha.



Priced at $1,799 with a table stand or $1,969 with a floor stand, Cell Alpha uses "Triphonic" audio technology to create a dynamic, immersive sound field, and multiple Cells can work together for even greater spatial control. Both wired and wireless connections are supported, and Cell Alpha includes support for AirPlay 2.

A Syng Space app is used to manage the Cell speakers from initial setup to customization of the audio experience, and will be flexible to add future capabilities. Spotify integration is also included along with an audio visualization component.



The Cell Alpha is available today through Syng's website.



