Twitter Confirms Plans for 'Twitter Blue' $2.99 Monthly Subscription Service

Twitter appears to have mistakenly confirmed its plans to launch a new subscription tier called "Twitter Blue," with the new purchase option now listed in the iOS App Store.

Under In-App Purchases, there's now a "Twitter Blue" option that's priced at $2.99, though the feature does not appear to be live in the iOS app at this time.



The Twitter Blue in-app purchase option was discovered by researcher Jane Manchun Wong, who has previously shared details on Twitter Blue that were found buried in the Twitter for iOS code.



Twitter Blue will include an "Undo Tweet" option that holds a tweet for a set period of time before sending it out so you can choose to undo it, and a "Reader Mode" that makes it easier to read long threads.





Twitter confirms “Twitter Blue”, which costs $2.99 per month by publicly including such In-App Purchase on the ‌App Store‌



For testing, I’ve become the first paying Twitter Blue customer 😅



Twitter Blue comes with Color Themes as well as custom App Icons



Reader Mode coming soon https://t.co/RxQHwi6apl pic.twitter.com/UC7kfNS9PE



— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 27, 2021There are also new color themes to choose from and custom app icons, plus a Collections feature for saving and organizing favorite tweets to make them easier to find in the future.



It's not clear when Twitter Blue will become available, but with the in-app purchase option live in the ‌App Store‌, it signals that the feature is set to launch in the near future. When asked for more information, Twitter said it had no comment at this time.

