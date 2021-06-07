iPadOS 15 Features Widgets Anywhere on Home Screen and App Library

Apple today announced iPadOS 15, which introduces the ability to place widgets anywhere on the Home Screen and includes an App Library, a feature first introduced in iOS 14.

Widgets can be pinned in different sizes on any page of the Home Screen, providing useful information to users at a glance. Widgets on iPad also get a new larger format to make better use of the device's larger screen.



First introduced on the iPhone in iOS 14, the App Library automatically organizes all of a user's apps into one, easy-to-navigate view and will intelligently surface apps that may be helpful at a given time. The App Library is built right into the Dock, making it simple for users to access. App Library also allows users to hide and reorder their Home Screen pages.



