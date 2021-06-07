Apple Maps Now Lets You Set Leaving or Arrival Times When Getting Directions

Apple Maps Now Lets You Set Leaving or Arrival Times When Getting Directions

MacRumours.com

Published

Apple Maps received a major overhaul in iOS 15 and in addition to new details in cities, an interactive globe, and enhanced driving directions, there are a handful of other smaller features that are available.
When getting directions in the Maps app, there's a new feature that lets you choose a time to arrive or a time to leave, which lets you get prospective commute lengths ahead of time.

If you tap on "Leaving Now" next to "My Location" when getting directions to a specific spot, you can choose to get directions with a "Leave at" or "Arrive by" time that lets you select dates and times to leave at or arrive by.

This is a feature that's long been available for Google Maps, but until now, there was no way to get estimated travel times in advance of a trip using the ‌Apple Maps‌ app.

Other new Maps features include 3D road level perspectives for complex interchanges, step-by-step augmented reality directions when walking, a redesigned transit experience, new place cards with updated info about businesses, improved search functionality, and a dedicated Maps user profile for reporting issues, selecting favorites, and choosing a preferred mode of transit.
Related Roundup: iOS 15
Tag: Apple Maps
Related Forum: iOS 14

This article, "Apple Maps Now Lets You Set Leaving or Arrival Times When Getting Directions" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums

Full Article