HomePod is sold out, but isn't dead yet - Apple's 'end of life' explained

Apple looks to be finally out of the original HomePod at retail and online. Here's what that removal from sale practically means, and where you can still score one.



HomePod isn't "gone" quite yet, and you'll still have years of usage ahead if you get one now.

Apple made a shock announcement on March 13 that it was discontinuing the HomePod. The announcement advised Apple's original smart speaker would continue to be sold, including via its online store, but that there was only a limited supply available before stock runs out.



Read more...