John McAfee dies in Spanish prison following extradition order to US

Eccentric software mogul John McAfee, best known for a suite of antivirus programs that bore his name, died in a Spanish prison Wednesday after a court in that country authorized his extradition to the United States. He was 75.



According to McAfee's lawyer, who confirmed details of his death to Reuters, the British-born technology trailblazer hanged himself in his Barcelona prison cell.Hours before his body was discovered, a Spanish high court approved McAfee's extradition to the U.S., where he would face tax evasion and fraud charges. He was arrested in Spain in 2020 after U.S. prosecutors accused him of failing to file tax returns between 2014 to 2018. In October, the Securities and Exchange Commission charged him with promoting various cryptocurrency offerings on Twitter — activities for which he received some $23 million — without disclosing that he was being paid to do so, The New York Times reports.



