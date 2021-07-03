Ransomware attack of 200 firms by group behind Apple extortion attempt.

A ransomware attack has potentially impacted hundreds of companies on the July 4th weekend, an attack by the same group that attempted to extort Apple in April.



On Friday, it was revealed IT management firm Kaseya has been the focus of a new ransomware attack, that deals with software tools it produces. The Florida-based Kaseya disclosed that its VSA software was part of a potential security incident, prompting the shutdown of its servers and notifying customers to shut down related VSA servers.As Kaseya operates a platform for managed service providers (MSPs) to offer remote support and software update services to other businesses, ransomware could have been distributed using VSA servers to MSP clients. This has the potential to harm hundreds of companies that use MSPs that rely on Kaseya's platform.



