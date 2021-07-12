Samsung to launch foldable phones, two Galaxy Watches on August 11

Samsung's upcoming product launches will include foldable Galaxy smartphones, according to a leak, with an August 11 Galaxy Unpacked event set to reveal new Galaxy Buds and more Galaxy Watches.



Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked is the company's regular vehicle for launching its new flagship mobile devices. A series of leaks on Twitter seem to spoil all of the major products Samsung may be launching at the event, which is said to occur on August 11.The leaks from Evan Blass consist of animated renders of Samsung devices, including a pair of foldable smartphones. A larger model thought to be the "Z Fold 3" seems to a similar book-style device to the previous Z Fold 2 release, but the camera bump appears to be much slimmer than last time.



