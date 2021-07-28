Nintendo killing 'Dr. Mario World' iOS game in November

Nintendo has announced an "end of service" for the iOS game "Dr. Mario World," and has already ceased in-app purchases.



Dr. Mario World

Just over two years since its launch on the App Store, "Dr. Mario World," Nintendo is shutting down the Tetris-inspired game that originally debuted on the 8-bit Nintendo Entertainment System. From Monday, November 1, 2021, the game will cease to be available —and existing users will no longer be able to play.



Read more...