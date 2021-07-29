GarageBand for iPhone and iPad Gets All-New Sound Packs From Top Artists Like Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga

Apple today announced that its GarageBand app for iPhone and iPad has received all-new Sound Packs from some of today's top artists and producers, including new Remix Sessions from singers Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga.

The music creation app has also gained seven new Producer Packs with beats, loops, and instruments created by top producers, including Boys Noize, Mark Lettieri, Oak Felder, Soulection, Take A Daytrip, Tom Misch, and TRAKGIRL. Another new Producer Pack provides a companion experience to the upcoming Apple TV+ docuseries "Watch the Sound With Mark Ronson," allowing users to experiment with sounds inspired by the music in the show.



"GarageBand continues to be a catalyst for music creation — making it easy for novices to get started and for seasoned pros to develop their ideas on the go," said Bob Borchers, Apple's vice president of worldwide product marketing. "For this update, we've collaborated with an incredible group of artists and producers to give musicians an amazing collection of new sounds to play with, and we hope even more people will be inspired to tap into their creativity and start making music in GarageBand."



The new Remix Sessions and Producer Packs are available today as a free download from the Sound Library in GarageBand 2.3.11, the latest version of the app for iOS and iPadOS.



