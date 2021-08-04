'Argylle' Spy Movie Starring Henry Cavill and Dua Lipa Coming to Apple TV+

Apple has established a deal for the rights to "Argylle," an upcoming spy thriller from Matthew Vaughn, reports Deadline. A film package is nearing completion, and Apple is expected to pay around $200 million.

"Argylle" is based on the upcoming spy novel of the same name from author Ellie Conway. It follows the world's greatest spy in a globe-trotting adventure, and shooting is set to start later this year.



The upcoming film has a star-studded cast, with Henry Cavill set to star. It will also feature singer Dua Lipa along with John Cena, Bryce Dallas Howard, Samuel L. Jackson, Sam Rockwell, Catherine O'Hara, and Bryan Cranston.



Matthew Vaughn is known for directing films that include "Kingsman," "Kick-Ass," and "Stardust." In a statement, he said he was thrilled to work with Apple.I'm thrilled to team with Apple and bring the most compelling spy thriller I've ever read to the only streaming service that can create a franchise of this scale and quality for global audiences to experience.Apple has been working to secure the rights to multiple high-profile films to attract customers to Apple TV+. The company has also inked deals for "Killers of the Flower Moon" with Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, "Emancipation" with Will Smith, "Bride" with Scarlet Johansson, "Snow Blind" with Jake Gyllenhaal, "Sharper" with Julianne Moore, and "Kitbag" with Joaquin Phoenix.

