Apple Original Films and Matthew Vaughn’s MARV Partner on Spy Thriller ‘Argylle’

Apple Original Films and Matthew Vaughn’s MARV have partnered on the spy thriller “Argylle,” based on the debut novel by first-time author Ellie Conway, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.



Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Samuel L. Jackson, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena and Dua Lipa will all star in the project. “Argylle” will be Lipa’s first movie role, and the pop star will also provide original music for the film.



“Argylle” is based on the upcoming debut novel of the same name by Conway, which will be published in 2022 by Transworld Publishers Ltd, a division of Penguin Random House.



It follows Argylle, the world’s greatest spy, as he is caught up in a globe-trotting adventure. The film will be the first of at least three movies in the franchise and is set in America, London and multiple locations across the world.



Vaughn is directing from a script by Jason Fuchs (“Wonder Woman”), and the film will be produced by MARV and Vaughn’s collaborators Adam Bohling and David Reid, as well as Fuchs. Zygi Kamasa, Carlos Peres, Claudia Vaughn and Adam Fishbach will serve as executive producers.



“I’m thrilled to team with Apple and bring the most compelling spy thriller I’ve ever read to the only streaming service that can create a franchise of this scale and quality for global audiences to experience,” Vaughn said in a statement.



Vaughn’s MARV is currently in post-production on “Tetris,” based on the video game and starring Taron Egerton. That film is directed by Jon S. Baird and will be released through Apple. The company also has “Silent Night,” starring Keira Knightley and Lily-Rose Depp, and the action comedy “School Fight,” directed by stunt director Damien Walters. “The King’s Man,” the prequel to the “Kingsman” movies and starring Ralph Fiennes, will also hit theaters this December.



