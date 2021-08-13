'Donda' on iTunes releases August 22 (maybe), no sign on Apple Music

Kanye West's upcoming album "Donda" is still a no-show despite multiple launch events and delays, and is now showing a possible August 22 release.



Kanye West 'Donda' still nowhere to be found

While Apple hasn't announced any exclusive streaming deal with Kanye West, it has played a significant role in the new album's promotion. Two live streaming events have been held on the platform, shattering records for the service, yet the album itself still isn't available.



