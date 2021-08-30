New China restrictions limit minors to three hours of gaming a week

China has implemented strict new regulations that only allow minors in the country to play video games for one hour a day on the weekends and holidays.



Credit: Andrew O'Hara, AppleInsider

The new restrictions, announced by China's National Press and Publication Administration, will ban minors from playing videos games at all between Monday and Thursday. On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, minors will only be allowed to play video games between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., Bloomberg has reported.



Read more...