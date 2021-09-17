iPhone Upgrade Program & Apple Card causing iPhone 13 pre-order snags

The Apple Card is failing as a payment method for some customers trying to pre-order iPhone 13 from Apple's website, aggravated by issues with Apple's iPhone Upgrade Program.



Customers contacting AppleInsider, a staff member, and a few vocal users online have all encountered issues when trying to use their Apple Card to pre-order the iPhone 13. An unknown error appeared on the checkout page on the Apple Store, prompting customers to choose a different payment method.



