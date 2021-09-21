Apple issues first developer betas for iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, tvOS 15.1, watchOS 8.1

Just as the milestone beta process finishes, Apple starts the process once again, providing developers with the first builds of iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, watchOS 8.1, and tvOS 15.1.



The newest builds can be downloaded via the Apple Developer Center for those enrolled into the test program, or via an over-the-air update on devices running the beta software. Public betas typically arrive within a few days of the developer versions, via the Apple Beta Software Program website.The latest generation of builds arrives shortly after the public releases of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15 on September 20. GM candidates for the operating systems were issued on September 14, following after eight cycles of beta testing, nine for tvOS.



