iPhone 13 Models Still Include EarPods in the Box in France

All four iPhone 13 models still ship with EarPods in the box in France due to a law in the country that requires all smartphones to include a "hands-free kit" in order to protect children under 14 years of age from potential electromagnetic radiation.

Photo shared by MacRumors forum member Recklessss



Apple's website in France confirms the inclusion of EarPods with a Lightning connector with all iPhone 13 models sold in the country, as was the case with iPhone 12 models. To accommodate this, Apple ships the iPhones in two boxes in France, with the standard iPhone box placed inside a larger white box that contains the EarPods.



Starting in October 2020, Apple stopped including EarPods and a charger in the box with all new iPhones that it sells. The company said omitting these accessories helps to reduce carbon emissions and avoids the mining and use of rare-earth elements. Apple added that many customers have switched to wireless headphones like AirPods. Outside of France, all new iPhones only include a Lightning to USB-C cable in the box.



Apple continues to sell EarPods separately, with pricing set at $19 in the United States.

