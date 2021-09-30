Apple issues macOS Big Sur 11.6.1 release candidate with security fixes

Apple on Thursday pushed out a release candidate for a new version of macOS Big Sur that was not previously tested externally in the usual beta rounds.



Release notes accompanying the beta version of macOS Big Sur 11.6.1 cite unnamed security improvements, suggesting the forthcoming update is designed to patch holes in the operating system.Apple earlier in September issued macOS Big Sur 11.6 with fixes for a pair of flaws that were actively exploited in the wild. Considering the late beta notice, today's release candidate likely addresses similar issues.



