Apple Music-streamed Astroworld crowd crush kills 8

Tragedy struck at the Astroworld Festival on Friday, after a crowd surge during the Apple Music-streamed Travis Scott performance led to the deaths of 8 people while also injuring over 300 others.



Houston officials say that a surge that occurred at the time of Scott's on-stage performance at the festival was a major problem that overwhelmed security forces, outside of NRG Park. Scott's performance commenced shortly after 9 p.m. and was followed closely by crowd surges among the estimated 50,000 attendees.Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena said during a press conference that the surges occurred due to a panic in the crowd, with attendees running to safety, reports Variety. The show was paused by Scott multiple times, as security attempted to help fans and the fire department rescued injured people from the crowd.



Read more...