Week-long 'Disney Plus Day' offers $1.99 introductory subscription

Disney+ is running a new "Disney Plus Day" promotion where for a short time, new subscribers can get their first month of the streaming service for $1.99 instead of the regular $7.99.



It's called "Disney Plus Day," but it runs for a week, and its highlight is a cut rate subscription for a month. From November 8 through November 14, new subscribers in the US, UK and selected other countries, can get their first month for 75% off.Apple TV+ rival Disney+ first launched in November 2019 at $6.99 per month, before rising to $7.99 in March 2021.



