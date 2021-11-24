Samsung to build $17B semiconductor fab in Taylor, Texas

Samsung on Tuesday announced plans to build an advanced semiconductor production facility in Taylor, Texas, a project estimated to create more than 2,000 directly-related high-tech jobs in the region.



With a total anticipated outlay of $17 billion for buildings, property improvements, machinery and equipment, the chip fab is Samsung's largest investment in the U.S. to date, the company said.The facility expands the South Korean tech giant's presence in Texas, which is currently limited to a chip plant in Austin. Samsung's new fab will be dedicated to the manufacture of silicon to be applied in a variety of segments including mobile, 5G, high-performance computing and artificial intelligence. According to The Wall Street Journal, capacity will go toward contract manufacturing.



