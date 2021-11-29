Best Cyber Monday Apple Accessory Deals Available Today

We started sharing deals on Apple products for Cyber Monday 2021 earlier today, and now we're tracking deals and bargains available from all of the best Apple accessory companies. Similar to Black Friday, you can expect Cyber Monday savings from Twelve South, Nomad, Belkin, Casetify, and many more.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

*Nomad*Nomad is offering 30 percent off sitewide today, allowing shoppers to save on iPhone cases, charging accessories, Apple Watch bands, MagSafe-compatible accessories, and more.· USB-C Cable - $20.95, down from $29.95· MagSafe Mount - $34.95, down from $59.95· Base Station Stand - $69.95, down from $99.95· iPhone 13 Modern Leather Case - $41.95, down from $59.95*Twelve South*Twelve South's massive Black Friday sale has extended into Cyber Monday this year, and you'll find steep discounts on nearly every products on Twelve South's website. We've highlighted a few devices below, and be sure to shop the sale before it ends tonight at midnight.· HoverBar Duo - $59.99, down from $79.99· PlugBug Duo - $35.99, down from $59.99· PowerPic Mod - $47.99, down from $59.99· HiRise for MacBook - $69.99, down from $79.99*Anker*Anker is offering up to 40 percent off select products this Cyber Monday. This includes chargers, power banks, docks, cables, and more. We've listed a few highlights below, but be sure to browse the full sale before it ends on December 5.· PowerWave Magnetic Pad - $15.99, down from $19.99· Anker Nano - $13.59, down from $16.99· PowerCore 13,000 mAh - $29.74, down from $39.99· PowerExtend USB-C Cube - $23.99, down from $29.99*Belkin*There is a large collection of Belkin accessories on sale this Cyber Monday, ranging from wireless chargers to USB-C portable chargers, wireless earbuds, and smart plugs. Check out all the deals below, available from Amazon, Target, and Best Buy.

At Belkin's own website, you'll find 30 percent off sitewide.

-Charging Accessories-



· BOOSTCHARGE TrueFreedom PRO - $49.99 (regular $99.99) on Amazon· BOOSTCHARGE UV Sanitizer + Wireless Charger - $51.99 (regular $79.99) on Amazon· BOOSTCHARGE Dual Wireless Charging Pads 10W - $32.99 (regular $49.99) on Amazon + Target· BOOSTCHARGE 15W Wireless Charging Pad - $29.99 (regular $44.99) on Amazon + Target· BOOSTCHARGE 15W Wireless Charging Stand - $22.99 (regular $44.99) on Amazon



-Audio-

· SOUNDFORM Freedom True Wireless Earbuds - $59.99 (regular $119.99) on Amazon· SOUNDFORM Rise True Wireless Earbuds - $49.99 (regular $79.99) on Amazon + Best Buy· SOUNDFORM Move True Wireless Earbuds w/ Qi case - $39.99 (regular $69.99) on Amazon· BOOSTCHARGE Wireless Charging Stand + Speaker - $29.99 (regular $49.99) on Amazon*Nanoleaf*Nanoleaf is offering up to 25 percent off its lighting kits this Cyber Monday, and you can get a $25 gift card when you spend $350 or more on the Nanoleaf storefront.



Additionally, six customers who make a purchase today on Nanoleaf's website will get their entire order for free. There are also special Nanoleaf lighting bundles sold at Amazon and Best Buy.

*Satechi*Satechi's Black Friday sale has carried over into Cyber Monday, allowing shoppers to get up to 30 percent off their orders on the Satechi website. Just use the codes listed below corresponding to the amount of money you spend.· 20% off orders up to $75 with code: BFCM20· 25% off orders $75 - $150 with code: BFCM25· 30% off orders over $150 with code: BFCM30*1Password*You can get 50 percent off of your first year of 1Password Families today. This makes the password management app cost $2.50 per month, down from $4.99 per month (billed annually). Following your first year, you'll be charged the regular price until canceled.

*ZAGG*ZAGG began offering 40 percent off sitewide last week, and this sale will last through December 6.

This sale allows you to get 40 percent off up to ten products on ZAGG's website, and it excludes already-discounted items. This offer also can't be combined with any other coupon code or discount.



ZAGG's website includes Mophie and its full lineup of charging accessories. With the new sale, you can get 40 percent off the new MagSafe-compatible Snap+ system of products, like the Snap+ Wireless Stand or the Snap+ Juice Pack Mini.

*Casetify*Casetify has up to 25 percent off this Cyber Monday, and its sale will last through tomorrow, November 30. You can find the specific sales below, and no coupon code is required.

· Buy 1, Get 10% off· Buy 2, Get 20% off· Buy 3, Get 25% off*Brydge*Brydge is taking 20 percent off all tablet keyboards and MacBook vertical docks today, and offering free shipping at the same time to residents in the United States. There are numerous iPad keyboards on sale, but we've listed a few below to kick off your shopping.· MacBook Vertical Dock - $129.99, down from $169.99· Brydge 9.7 - $79.99, down from $99.99· Brydge 10.2 MAX+ - $99.99, down from $129.99· Brydge Air MAX+ - $119.99, down from $149.99· Brydge MAX+ for iPad Pro - $159.99 - $199.99, down from $199.99 - $249.99*Hyper*Hyper has 30 percent off sitewide today, offering solid deals on its collection of USB-C hubs, power banks, chargers, cables, hubs, and much more.

· 15,000 mAh Battery Pack - $39.99, down from $79.99· Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand - $29.99, down from $49.99· 45W USB-C Charger - $24.49, down from $34.99*JBL*JBL has up to 65 percent off wireless headphones, home speakers, and other audio accessories for today only.· JBL Tune 115 Earbuds - $29.95, down from $69.95· JBL Live Pro+ Earbuds - $89.95, down from $179.95· JBL Charge 4 Speaker - $129.95, down from $179.95· JBL Tour One Headphones - $149.95, down from $299.95*Other Sales*



· Adorama - Save on photography equipment and computer accessories· B&H Photo - Save on external hard drives, monitors, and more· Best Buy - Save on TVs, Laptops, video games, and more· Casely - $5 and $10 smartphone cases + 50% off everything else· Incase - Get up to 50% off sitewide· Incipio - Get up to 50% off sitewide· Moment - Get up to 65 percent off· Nimble - Get 25 percent off· Otterbox - Get 25% off sitewide· OWC - Save on computer memory and more· Pad & Quill - Save on iPad cases and more· Speck - Get 50% off sitewide



Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.

