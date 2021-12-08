Apple reportedly allowing 'looser' adherence to ad privacy rules & requirements

Certain big tech app developers are claiming that they are still able to derive "user-level" details, leading to a report that claims that Apple must not be enforcing App Tracking Transparency fully.



Apple has been criticized for how its own apps allegedly do not have to follow the company's App Tracking Transparancy (ATT) privacy rules. Now, however, a new report tries to claim that Apple may not be enforcing them for anyone.In a report headlined "Apple reaches quiet truce over iPhone privacy changes," the Financial Times claims that Apple has made an "unacknowledged shift" that "lets companies follow a looser interpretation of it privacy rules."



Read more...