Apple's latest MacBook Air gets staggering $200 discount

The cheapest MacBook Air prices seen to date are going on right now — and the deals are available only at AppleInsider. Save up to $200 instantly on every configuration in addition to $40 off AppleCare.



*Limited-time MacBook Air deals*



To snap up exclusive savings on every MacBook Air model, simply shop through this *cost-saving activation link* and enter promo code *APINSIDER* during checkout at Apple Authorized Reseller Adorama. Need help with the coupon? Check out these step-by-step activation instructions.



Read more...