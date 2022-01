Ridley Scott's forthcoming Apple TV+ movie "Kitbag," about the life of Napoleon, will now feature "Mission: Impossible" star Vanessa Kirby.



Vanessa Kirby in "Mission: Impossible"

Jodie Comer has left the production of "Kitbag," following scheduling issues. She has been replaced by Vanessa Kirby, best known for "Mission: Impossible," and her Oscar-nominated performance in "Pieces of a Woman."



