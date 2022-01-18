Ericsson sues Apple for 5G patent infringement

Apple is being sued by Ericsson for continuing to use the Swedish company's 5G patents in the iPhone after its license agreement expired.



Two lawsuits have been filed by Ericsson, and together cover a total of 12 separate patents. The suits come after protracted negotiations with Apple failed to conclude before the firm's prior licensing deal expired.According to IAM, the lawsuits were filed in the Western District of Texas, and also in at least one unknown jurisdiction outside the US.



