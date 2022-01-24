Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro is back in stock, on sale for $1,849

Apple's standard 14-inch MacBook Pro is back in stock and $150 off for a limited time, plus $60 off AppleCare. The new price drop delivers the cheapest price we've seen on the M1 Pro model in 2022.



*Steeper 14-inch MacBook Pro price drop*



Every Late 2021 MacBook Pro is discounted at Apple Authorized Reseller Adorama this week, but we're especially excited to see the standard 14-inch MacBook Pro in Silver back in stock — with a steeper price drop to boot. On sale for $1,849 with promo code *APINSIDER* using the activation instructions below, this model offers portability and the power of Apple's M1 Pro chip with an 8-core CPU, 14-core GPU, 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD.



Read more...