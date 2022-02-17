Apple today announced that it will be releasing limited-edition Powerbeats Pro in celebration of the NBA's 75th anniversary.

Designed in collaboration with Canadian gift shop Better, the special Powerbeats Pro feature Better and NBA logos with blue and red ear tips to match. The wireless headphones will be available February 19 for $249.99 in the United States.



Powerbeats Pro launched in 2019 as the first totally wireless Beats earphones. Key features include ear hooks for a secure fit, the same H1 chip as AirPods for "Hey Siri" support, up to nine hours of listening time per charge, IPX4-rated sweat and water resistance, and a charging case that works with a Lightning to USB-A cable.



Note that Apple is currently offering the Powerbeats Pro in existing black, navy, or ivory colors for $179.95. It may also be worth considering the newer Beats Studio Buds or Beats Fit Pro if you are shopping for wireless headphones.



Tags: Beats, Powerbeats Pro



This article, "Apple Announces Special Powerbeats Pro to Celebrate NBA's 75th Anniversary" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums