Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Brill Garrett Wiki: Facts to Know about Jason Garrett’s Wife

Earn The Necklace Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Most people know Brill Garrett as the wife of the former football player and current coach of the Dallas Cowboys, Jason Garrett. But what they don’t know is that there’s a lot more to the educated and highly intelligent blonde beauty. Regardless of what you think of her husband, Brill Garrett is far from just […]

The post Brill Garrett Wiki: Facts to Know about Jason Garrett’s Wife appeared first on Earn The Necklace.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published < > Embed
News video: The Watch & Wait For Decision On Jason Garrett's Future Continues At The Star

The Watch & Wait For Decision On Jason Garrett's Future Continues At The Star 01:51

 The watch and wait for a decision on Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett's future continues at The Star in Frisco Monday night.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Says He Believes Jason Garrett 'Will Be Coaching In The NFL Next Year' [Video]Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Says He Believes Jason Garrett 'Will Be Coaching In The NFL Next Year'

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has let his thoughts be known on head coach Jason Garrett's future. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:28Published

Cowboys' Jerry Jones On Jason Garrett's Job Status: 'I'm Not Going To Make A Coaching Change' [Video]Cowboys' Jerry Jones On Jason Garrett's Job Status: 'I'm Not Going To Make A Coaching Change'

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it clear after the loss to the Bills that Jason Garrett will not be fired this season.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Skip Bayless: Jason Garrett WILL remain Dallas head coach for 2020 season

Skip Bayless: Jason Garrett WILL remain Dallas head coach for 2020 seasonDallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones is reportedly meeting with head coach Jason Garrett Thursday Morning, their third meeting since the end of the Cowboys’...
FOX Sports

Cowboys yet to announce decision on Garrett

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn't announce what the future holds for head coach Jason Garrett, though the two met after Jones and Garrett spoke briefly...
ESPN

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.