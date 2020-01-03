Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Bombshell's Charlize Theron & Judy's Renee Zellweger Honored at Palm Springs Gala

Just Jared Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Charlize Theron and Renee Zellweger slay the red carpet at the 2019 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala! The 44-year-old Bombshell actress and the 50-year-old Judy star were both honored at the event held at Palm Springs Convention Center on Thursday (January 2) in Palm Springs, Calif. Charlize took home the International Star Award [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: THR Events - Published < > Embed
News video: Renée Zellweger Talks Best Actress Win for 'Judy' | Golden Globes 2020

Renée Zellweger Talks Best Actress Win for 'Judy' | Golden Globes 2020 04:17

 Renée Zellweger Wins Best Actress for 'Judy'

Recent related videos from verified sources

Police respond to possible shooting at apartment complex in Palm Springs [Video]Police respond to possible shooting at apartment complex in Palm Springs

There is a heavy presence early Thursday morning at an apartment complex in Palm Springs after a report of shots fired.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:26Published

Bafta nominations: Who's up for the big prizes? [Video]Bafta nominations: Who's up for the big prizes?

This year's Bafta film nominations have been announced, with Joker leading the way after scoring 11. Netflix's The Irishman and Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood have both received 10 nominations in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jamie Foxx Joins 'Just Mercy' Author Bryan Stevenson at Palm Springs Gala

Jamie Foxx looks dapper at the 2019 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala! The 52-year-old actor hit the red carpet at the event held at Palm...
Just Jared

Jennifer Lopez Makes Epic Entrance at Palm Springs Gala with Fiance Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez is joined by her fiance Alex Rodriguez on the red carpet at the 2019 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Thursday night...
Just Jared Also reported by •USATODAY.comSeattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nickcritick

Nick Critick After analyzing a lot of experts' Oscars predictions, here is the general consensus for Best Actress nominees: 1. R… https://t.co/1OcfnCUFrt 6 hours ago

nhile_de

Nhi Le -Best Actress- Renée Zellweger, Judy Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story Saoirse Ronan, Little Women Awkwafina, The… https://t.co/kWgmTUgMto 6 hours ago

roccobaroccco

andisayazi. RT @mavericksmovies: Total Critics Group Nominations/wins: Actress: 1. Nyong'o - Us (32)(17) 2. Johansson - Marriage Story (27)(10) 3. Zel… 9 hours ago

Marulina___

𝑀𝒶𝓇𝓊 💜💚 RT @BAFTA: The nominees for Leading Actress: 🎥 Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose 🎥 Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story 🎥 Saoirse Ronan – Little W… 10 hours ago

Medico_2017

Mediocre Medico 👨‍⚕️♂️⚕💊💉 @TheAcademy @JohnTheCho @IssaRae #OscarNoms My prediction for Best Actress :- 1) Renee Zellweger (Judy) 2) Scarlet… https://t.co/yznQq1ZmVu 12 hours ago

array_jd28

JD Array Actress: Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story Lupita Nyong'o - Us Saoirse Ronan - Little Women Charlize Theron - Bo… https://t.co/8yxnEmPOoH 14 hours ago

StephenJohn76

Stephen John RT @MovieBurners: #EEBAFTAs LEADING ACTRESS Nominations JESSIE BUCKLEY – Wild Rose SCARLETT JOHANSSON – Marriage Story SAOIRSE RONAN – L… 1 day ago

netzleyn

The Real Uncut Gem Since 1992 Best Actress: Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story Renee Zellweger - Judy Awkwafina - The Farewell Saoirse Ronan - L… https://t.co/hLRV5culm8 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.