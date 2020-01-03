Dua Lipa Gets Playful by the Pool with Anwar Hadid

Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Anwar Hadid carries his girlfriend Dua Lipa on his back while hanging out with friends by the pool on Thursday (January 2) in Miami, Fla. The 24-year-old singer and the 20-year-old model have been in town for almost a week while celebrating the new year. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dua Lipa Dua [...] 👓 View full article

