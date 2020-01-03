'DWTS' Couple Artem Chigvintsev & Nikki Bella Are Engaged!
Friday, 3 January 2020 () Professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev and professional wrestler Nikki Bella are getting married! The couple, who met while competing together on Dancing With the Stars, took to Instagram on Friday afternoon (January 3) to announce their engagement. While the Nikki and Artem are first announcing the news now, the proposal actually happened in November. “You are [...]
Nikki Bella learned Russian for Artem Chigvintsev's parents Nikki's been romancing the 'Dancing with the Stars' professional since March this year, and has said that meeting his parents was "difficult"..
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:14Published