'DWTS' Couple Artem Chigvintsev & Nikki Bella Are Engaged!

Just Jared Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev and professional wrestler Nikki Bella are getting married! The couple, who met while competing together on Dancing With the Stars, took to Instagram on Friday afternoon (January 3) to announce their engagement. While the Nikki and Artem are first announcing the news now, the proposal actually happened in November. “You are [...]
News video: Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are engaged

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are engaged 00:50

 Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are engaged, as they revealed on social media they took their romance to the next level in secret back in November.

