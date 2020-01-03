'DWTS' Couple Artem Chigvintsev & Nikki Bella Are Engaged!

Professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev and professional wrestler Nikki Bella are getting married! The couple, who met while competing together on Dancing With the Stars, took to Instagram on Friday afternoon (January 3) to announce their engagement. While the Nikki and Artem are first announcing the news now, the proposal actually happened in November. “You are [...]



