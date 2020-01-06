Global  

Zoe Kravitz Shows Her Style at Golden Globes 2020!

Just Jared Monday, 6 January 2020
Zoe Kravitz was pretty in polka dots at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards! The 31-year-old actress hit the red carpet at the event on Sunday (January 5) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zoe Kravitz During the show, Zoe‘s series Big Little Lies is up [...]
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment
News video: Zoë Kravitz's dog crashed Golden Globes party

Zoë Kravitz's dog crashed Golden Globes party 00:51

 Zoë Kravitz's dog crashed Golden Globes party The star attended WME's post award show event with her pet pooch Scout, only for it to run away and into a crowd of people. Sources revealed that Zoë's husband Karl Glusman had to retrieve the dog from amongst the partygoers Zoë is incredibly close to...

