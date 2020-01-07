Global  

Chris Hemsworth Is Donating $1 Million to Support Fight Against the Fires in Australia

Just Jared Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Chris Hemsworth has announced that he and his family will be donating $1 million to support the fight against the bushfires in his home country of Australia. The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a video message to fans, in which he asked his followers to lend their support to Australia as well. “Hi [...]
News video: Australian Wildfires Believed to Have Affected Almost 500 Million Animals

Australian Wildfires Believed to Have Affected Almost 500 Million Animals 01:28

 Since September 2019, uncontrollable fires have ravaged Australia, displacing both humans and animals in New South Wales and Victoria.

