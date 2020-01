Dark drama "Joker" led the nominations for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards on Tuesday, earning 11 nods at the United Kingdom's top movie honors.



Todd Phillips’ ‘Joker’ leads BAFTA nominations with 11 nods ‘The Irishman’, ‘Once Upon A Time in Hollywood’, ‘1917’ and ‘Parasite’ are the others in running for the Best Film award

