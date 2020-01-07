Bafta 2020: Joaquin Phoenix's Joker leads the nominations and we aren't surprised!
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () Todd Phillips superhero film Joker leads the nomination pack for the 2020 British Academy of Film and Televisions Film Awards (BAFTAs), with actor Joaquin Phoenix in the race to grab the Best Actor accolade.
Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood and Martin Scorsese's The Irishman scored 10 nominations apiece....
