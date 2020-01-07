Global  

Bafta 2020: Joaquin Phoenix's Joker leads the nominations and we aren't surprised!

Mid-Day Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Todd Phillips superhero film Joker leads the nomination pack for the 2020 British Academy of Film and Televisions Film Awards (BAFTAs), with actor Joaquin Phoenix in the race to grab the Best Actor accolade.

Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood and Martin Scorsese's The Irishman scored 10 nominations apiece....
Credit: ETCanada
News video: Joaquin Phoenix On 'Joker' Preparation

Joaquin Phoenix On 'Joker' Preparation 01:16

 Backstage at the Golden Globes, Best Actor In A Drama winner Joaquin Phoenix explains how he got into character for "Joker".

‘Joker’ Star Joaquin Phoenix Calls Out Climate Change At Golden Globes [Video]‘Joker’ Star Joaquin Phoenix Calls Out Climate Change At Golden Globes

Many celebrities, including Joaquin Phoenix, addressed climate change at the 77th annual Golden Globes. The Joker star won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama. During his..

Joaquin Phoenix's anti-Hollywood speech was (almost) perfect [Video]Joaquin Phoenix's anti-Hollywood speech was (almost) perfect

Between blasting private jets and admitting awards mean nothing, the 'Joker' gave the most memorable speech at the Golden Globes.

Baftas '20: Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' leads with 11 nominations

London, Jan 7 (IANS) Todd Phillips superhero film "Joker" leads the nomination pack for the 2020 British Academy of Film and Televisions Film Awards (BAFTAs),...
Sify Also reported by •Mid-Day•Bollywood Life•geek.com•Zee News

‘Joker’ tops nominations for British Academy film awards

LONDON (AP) — The film “Joker” has topped the nominations for the British Academy film awards announced Tuesday. The movie about the origins of the comic...
Seattle Times Also reported by •geek.com

