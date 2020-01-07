Global  

Bachelor Nation's Jade Roper Toblert & Tanner Tolbert Respond to Fantasy Football Cheating Allegations

Just Jared Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
The Bachelor‘s Jade Roper Toblert and her husband Tanner Tolbert are responding to allegations that she cheated to win a $1 million prize in Draft Kings’ fantasy football challenge this past weekend. If you missed it, Jade won the jackpot in a recent fantasy football lineup, but fans accused them of cheating and making hundreds [...]
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Bachelor' couple accused of cheating after $1M win in DraftKings competition

'Bachelor' couple accused of cheating after $1M win in DraftKings competition 00:54

 A couple from "The Bachelor" is possibly in hot water over a $1 million prize. Fantasy sports provider DraftKings is conducting a review into Jade Roper Tolbert and her husband Tanner, ESPN reports. Over the weekend the couple took part in an NFL fantasy football contest. Jade won a $1 million prize....

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trending: Ex-Bachelor Couple Accused Of Cheating [Video]Trending: Ex-Bachelor Couple Accused Of Cheating

Jade Roper Tolbert and Tanner Tolbert are accused of cheating to win Draft King's NFL Playoff contest's million-dollar prize.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:45Published

Fantasy Football Today Start & Sit Week 16 [Video]Fantasy Football Today Start & Sit Week 16

The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down the best matchups of the Week 16 NFL slate. Chargers QB Philip Rivers is the guys' top option this week.

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 03:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

DraftKings investigating $1 million win by 'Bachelor' star Jade Roper, husband Tanner Tolbert

Jade Roper's $1 million win in DraftKings NFL contest under investigation after allegations she pooled entries with husband Tanner Tolbert.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •TMZ.com

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Accused of Collusion After Winning $1 Million in NFL Fantasy Contest

Former Bachelor contestant Jade Roper Tolbert and her husband Tanner Tolbert are being accused of collusion after winning $1 million in a Fantasy Football...
E! Online

