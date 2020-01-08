Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Donald Trump Reacts to Iran Attacking Two Military Bases

Just Jared Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
President Donald Trump says “all is well.” The President of the United States responded to news of Iran attacking U.S. forces at Iraqi bases on Tuesday (January 7) with a tweet. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Donald Trump “All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Iran Attacks Military Bases Housing US Troops in Iraq

Iran Attacks Military Bases Housing US Troops in Iraq 01:41

 Iran Attacks Military Bases Housing US Troops in Iraq. Iran targeted U.S. troops in Al Asad and Erbil military bases with missile strikes . in retaliation for the U.S. killing of Iran's General Qassem Soleimani. More than a dozen missiles were launched. The Al Asad base holds about 1,500 U.S. and...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran Launches Missile Attack At Iraqi Bases With US Soldier [Video]Iran Launches Missile Attack At Iraqi Bases With US Soldier

President Donald Trump says "all is well" after Iran launched more than a dozen missiles at two bases in Iraq hosting American military Tuesday, reports Jennifer Mayerle (2:14). WCCO 4 News At 10 –..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:14Published

Iran Attacks Iraqi Bases Where U.S. Troops Are Held [Video]Iran Attacks Iraqi Bases Where U.S. Troops Are Held

It is not clear if there are any casualties. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has issued his first tweet saying, 'All is well!' CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iran Ends All Nuclear Deal Commitments

Iran Ends All Nuclear Deal CommitmentsWatch VideoIran is ending all of its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal.  The announcement came after President Donald Trump ordered an airstrike that...
Newsy

Why did US kill Iran's spy chief?

Washington DC/New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) The Donald Trump administration killed Iran's most powerful military commander and intelligence chief Major General Qassim...
Sify


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.