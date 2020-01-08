Donald Trump Reacts to Iran Attacking Two Military Bases
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () President Donald Trump says "all is well." The President of the United States responded to news of Iran attacking U.S. forces at Iraqi bases on Tuesday (January 7) with a tweet. "All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment [...]
Iran Attacks Military Bases Housing US Troops in Iraq. Iran targeted U.S. troops in Al Asad and Erbil military bases with missile strikes . in retaliation for the U.S. killing of Iran's General Qassem Soleimani. More than a dozen missiles were launched. The Al Asad base holds about 1,500 U.S. and...