Jury selection process continues in Weinstein’s rape trial
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein returned to a New York courthouse Wednesday for day two of what is expected to be a lengthy jury selection process in his rape trial. Weinstein, who is 67 and recovering from recent back surgery, briefly set aside his walker and appeared to stumble slightly as he inched up […]
Harvey Weinstein's rape trial took a dramatic turn on Tuesday as the judge threatened to revoke his bail and jail the former film producer after catching him... Reuters Also reported by •CBS News •The Age •WorldNews