Jury selection process continues in Weinstein’s rape trial

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein returned to a New York courthouse Wednesday for day two of what is expected to be a lengthy jury selection process in his rape trial. Weinstein, who is 67 and recovering from recent back surgery, briefly set aside his walker and appeared to stumble slightly as he inched up […]
News video: Jury Selection Set To Begin In Harvey Weinstein Trial

Jury Selection Set To Begin In Harvey Weinstein Trial 00:24

 Fallen movie mogul Harvey Weinstein showing up Tuesday morning using a walker following recent back surgery. He is charged with assaulting two women. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

Harvey Weinstein threatened with jail over courtroom cell phone use [Video]Harvey Weinstein threatened with jail over courtroom cell phone use

A judge threatened Harvey Weinstein with jail on Tuesday after flouting court rules to use his cell phone during his trial for rape and sexual assault.

Judge threatens to jail Weinstein for texting, jury selection begins [Video]Judge threatens to jail Weinstein for texting, jury selection begins

Harvey Weinstein&apos;s rape trial took a dramatic turn on Tuesday as the judge threatened to revoke his bail and jail the former film producer after catching him using his cellphone as jury..

Judge threatens to jail Harvey Weinstein for texting in court

Harvey Weinstein's rape trial took a dramatic turn on Tuesday as the judge threatened to revoke his bail and jail the former film producer after catching him...
Reuters India

Judge threatens Harvey Weinstein with jail for texting in court

Harvey Weinstein's rape trial took a dramatic turn on Tuesday as the judge threatened to revoke his bail and jail the former film producer after catching him...
Reuters Also reported by •CBS NewsThe AgeWorldNews

