Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Wish Kate Middleton a Happy Birthday, Despite the Royal Drama

Just Jared Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Today is Kate Middleton‘s 38th birthday and, despite the drama going on within the royal family this week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wished her a happy birthday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took to the royal’s official birthday message to Duchess Kate and posted a comment wishing her a happy birthday. Yesterday was [...]
News video: Happy Birthday, Kate Middleton!

Happy Birthday, Kate Middleton! 00:52

 Happy Birthday, Kate Middleton!. Catherine Elizabeth Middleton turns 38 years old today. Here are five things you may not have known about the Duchess of Cambridge. 1. When she first met Prince William, she “went bright red.”. 2. She loves sports and nature. 3. Her engagement ring belonged to the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

The British public - Bristol / Plymouth - give their opinion on news that Prince Harry and Meghan will step back as senior royal [Video]The British public - Bristol / Plymouth - give their opinion on news that Prince Harry and Meghan will step back as senior royal

Alison Trott, 52, a business owner from Plymouth, Devon, said: "Well, I'm not surprised by the decision. Whether it's right or wrong is difficult for someone like me to say really. "It doesn't..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:23Published

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex launch new website [Video]Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex launch new website

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have launched a new website outlining their "progressive new role" within the British monarchy after announcing their intention to denounce their status as..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Answer Tons of Questions After News They're Stepping Back From Royal Duties

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle are officially stepping back from their royal responsibilities as senior members of the royal family and splitting their...
Just Jared

Royal Family Bombshell Erupts on Social Media; Buckingham Palace Says Discussions ‘Are at an Early Stage’

There's a great deal of curiosity and intrigue about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's announcement today they are "stepping back" from their senior roles in the...
Mediaite

