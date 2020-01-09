Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Chris Hayes Surprised to Learn Dems Only Need 3 GOP Senators to Get Trump Impeachment Witnesses

Mediaite Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Wonky MSNBC host Chris Hayes was surprised when a guest informed him that only three Republican senators need to side with Democrats in order to compel witness testimony at President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, not four.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: U.S. lawmakers unconvinced by Trump Iran argument, set war powers vote

U.S. lawmakers unconvinced by Trump Iran argument, set war powers vote 02:45

 Trump administration officials failed to convince many U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday that an imminent threat had justified the killing of a top Iranian military commander, and congressional Democrats scheduled a vote on legislation to rein in the president’s ability to wage war.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Senate won't haggle with House on impeachment - McConnell [Video]Senate won't haggle with House on impeachment - McConnell

U.S. Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday the Senate would not haggle with the House of Representatives over procedures for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, adding that..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:05Published

Eric Trump says it's 'ironic' Dems claim president is using Iran as 'distraction' from impeachment [Video]Eric Trump says it's 'ironic' Dems claim president is using Iran as 'distraction' from impeachment

Eric Trump says it&apos;s &apos;ironic&apos; Dems claim president is using Iran as &apos;distraction&apos; from impeachment

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 08:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Susan Collins, vulnerable GOP senator, open to impeachment witnesses

Maine Sen. Susan Collins, a 67-year-old centrist who is among the nation's most vulnerable Republicans in Congress, said Monday she was open to calling...
FOXNews.com

McConnell tells GOP senators impeachment trial could start next week

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told Republican senators during the party’s weekly lunch meeting Thursday that he expects Speaker Nancy Pelosi to...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

watsupwitthatms

marva smith #FairSenateTrial Chris Hayes Surprised to Learn Dems Only Need 3 GOP Senators to Get Trump Impeachment Witnesses https://t.co/XMv9qhfYYa 14 minutes ago

stormie_doyle

Stormie Doyle🇺🇸🇺🇸 🌎✌🆘 This is tremendous news!!! Please read the whole article!! https://t.co/VqqJHieLlf 19 minutes ago

Charger0843Rion

Brenda Rion 🌊 🍑 RT @GrammaGaz: Chris Hayes Surprised to Learn Dems Only Need 3 GOP Senators to Get Trump Impeachment Witnesses #Topbuzz https://t.co/5mBgsQ… 3 hours ago

mmmexperimental

(((mmmexperimental))) 🖖 Chris Hayes Surprised to Learn Dems Only Need 3 GOP Senators to Get Trump Impeachment Witnesses https://t.co/4RY6GMfRYY via @mediaite 5 hours ago

GrammaGaz

Marion Gazdak🌊✌🇺🇸🆘️ #VoteBlue Chris Hayes Surprised to Learn Dems Only Need 3 GOP Senators to Get Trump Impeachment Witnesses #Topbuzz https://t.co/5mBgsQ3LAg 5 hours ago

Sheri1606

Sheryl Mendenhall Chris Hayes Surprised to Learn Dems Only Need 3 GOP Senators to Get Trump Impeachment Witnesses https://t.co/jRHf0eivi0 5 hours ago

marygribbin809

Neeners777 RT @Mediaite: Chris Hayes Surprised to Learn Dems Only Need 3 GOP Senators to Get Trump Impeachment Witnesses https://t.co/vYp9ntxKif 5 hours ago

darnellsmith

Darnell L Smith Chris Hayes Surprised to Learn Dems Only Need 3 GOP Senators to Get Trump Impeachment Witnesses https://t.co/ugc13sOgel #SmartNews 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.