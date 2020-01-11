Global  

Jennifer Lopez Enlists Alex Rodriguez and DJ Khaled for New Super Bowl Commercial

AceShowbiz Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
The 'On the Floor' hitmaker has been spotted filming a promo, which will also feature Steven Van Zandt and Kareem Abdul Jabbar, for her 2020 Super Bowl Halftime show in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
